Youngstown man jailed after traffic stop ends with police pursuit, crash

A Youngstown man is in jail after a routine traffic stop over the weekend on the city's north side turned into a police pursuit.

The incident started around 4:30 p.m. Sunday when a Youngstown police officer tried to pull over a driver who failed to use a turn signal while turning from Saranac Avenue to Kensington Avenue.

According to the police report, Alfred Cooper, 41, at first pulled over to the side of the road, but then suddenly accelerated. The police officer began to pursue Cooper, who according to the report, drove through several stop signs, and his speed reached up to 60 miles per hour.

The vehicle then continued onto New York Avenue where in the 100-block, Cooper made a sudden turn into a driveway, then into the rear of a yard, all while driving through numerous objects including a chain link fence.

Police ended their pursuit and drove into the driveway to try and apprehend Cooper, who by then according to the report, had driven straight into a tarp-like garage and then into a pile of law equipment.

Police say they ordered Cooper to get out the car, at gunpoint but he refused, and attempted to drive off again, but couldn't because of the debris wedged around his car.

Cooper was then removed from the car by an officer, and upon refusing to be handcuffed and then reaching into his pocket for what officers thought may have been a weapon, an officer then deployed a taser to subdue him.

The residents of the New York Avenue home, a father and a son, whose garage was damaged from the incident, told officers they were almost hit by the vehicle but they were not injured.

Cooper was checked by paramedics at the scene and was taken to the Mahoning County Sheriff's office to be processed where he was charged with resisting arrest, failure to comply with an order or signal from a police officer. Police also discovered that Cooper did not have a drivers license.