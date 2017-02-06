Your Home by Goldsteins Furniture store in Boardman closing, sale planned

Goldsteins Furniture, a local retailer of furniture, bedding and home accents for 110 years, is holding a store closing sale at its Your Home by Goldsteins store in Boardman, which is closing due to the sale of its building.

The sale starts Wednesday February 8, at the Your Home by Goldsteins store, located at 340 Boardman-Poland Road.

"We've always been known for our quality, service and amazing values, and for offering a truly unique place where your personal taste can thrive," said Steve Goldstone, president and CEO. "During this special sale event, we're offering our customers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy brand name furniture at store closing prices."

Everything in the Your Home by Goldsteins store will be sold before the closing. Your Home by Goldsteins features furniture and bedding products from brands such as Ashley, A-America, Aspenhome, Best Home Furnishings, Bernhardt, Craftmaster, Klaussner, Lane, Norwalk, Serta, Simmons and Universal.

Products are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis. "We suggest shoppers come in early for the best selection," said Goldstone.

Some background about the company: founded in 1906 by Myer Nathan Goldstein, Goldsteins started in business as a small general merchandise store in Sharon, Pennsylvania, under the name of M.N. Goldstein Co.

Steve Goldstone, Arthur's son and fourth-generation family member, joined the business in 1981 when he was a high school senior. In 1988, the Boardman Plaza store relocated to a new, free-standing building in Canfield, Ohio. At that time, all three of the company's retail stores operated under the name of "Fabulous Goldsteins."

In 1995, Arthur Goldstone bought out his brother Mike and became the sole owner of all three Goldstein companies. In 1997, the companies merged into M.N. Goldstein Co. and began operating as Goldsteins Furniture.

In 1998, a new free-standing store was built in Niles, replacing the Eastwood Mall location. In 1999, Steve Goldstone assumed the role of president/CEO of Goldsteins.

In 2000, the company relocated its Sharon, Pennsylvania, store to Hermitage, Pennsylvania., ending a 94-year run at the Sharon location.

In 2002, Arthur Goldstone passed away and, the next year, Goldsteins built a new store in Boardman and converted another location into an outlet.

In 2006, the company added an Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Boardman.