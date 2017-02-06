Warren man arrested for posting threat against school on Facebook

A Warren man will appear in court for a second time this week for allegedly posting a threat on his Facebook page about his daughter's school.

Alan Jordan, 33, of Laird Avenue Southeast, will be arraigned Thursday in Warren Municipal Court on one count of felony inducing panic. A judge continued his video arraignment Monday and ordered Jordan undergo a medical evaluation.

Jordan is accused of posting a threat to his daughter's school on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Police say Jordan claimed he was unhappy because his daughter, who attends Warren Schools, was "having some trouble at school with some little kids." The post goes on to say, "I swear to God, I'll make Sandy Hook look like a day at Disney over mine so y'all better control ya [expletive] kids and this all that's gone to be said."

Sandy Hook is a reference to December 14, 2012, when Adam Lanza fatally shot 20 children and six adult staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Additional police presence was added at McGuffey K-8 on Thursday evening and Friday morning. Warren police arrested Jordan on Friday and he was held in the jail over the weekend.

"My first response was to contact our school resource officers and to get them involved," Steve Chiaro said, superintendent of Warren City Schools.

Chiaro tells 21 News that the district had no prior knowledge of Jordan's claims about his daughter. Chiaro says the district looked into the matter after learning of the post and found that it's possible some words between students were exchanged, but it didn't rise to the level of bullying.

"From the definition of bullying, that it would be something that is ongoing or even the same student, I think that it was not necessarily to rise to the action of bullying," he said.

Chiaro credits the strong relationship the district has with the Warren police department for ensuring the safety of students throughout the investigation.

Jordan told police he suffers from post-traumatic stress and anxiety and he will not be released from the county jail until after he receives a threat assessment from a mental health counselor.

Police believe the incident is isolated and has no connection to terrorism.