Warren man arrested for posting threat against school on Facebook

Seniors in Pennsylvania are protesting a merger they believe is a money grab to take funds from senior programs. Under Governor Tom Wolf, millions of lottery dollars that were supposed to be used for seniors have already been used for Medicaid.More >>
The new leader of law enforcement in Girard is laying out his vision after taking over the police department. "We'd like to get more community-based again," Police Chief John Norman said.More >>
A man overdosed on heroin in public and is charged by Boardman Police for inducing panic. The decision to criminally charge overdose victims has been controversial in other Ohio communities and now the American Civil Liberties Union is crying foul. 22-year-old Robert Rosenberg was charged with inducing panic after Boardman Police found him on the ground of a parking lot at Southern Boulevard and Indianola Avenue last month. Once revived, he admitted to shooting up two bags of heroi...More >>
Austin Barnes hit an RBI pinch-double with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 9, 2017.More >>
Carlos Carrasco and two relievers combined on a four-hitter, Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer and the Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Chris Taylor hit a grand slam during a six-run first inning, Alex Wood and a pair of Los Angeles relievers combined for 17 strikeouts and the Dodgers rolled over the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-1 on Monday night.More >>
Andre Burakovsky scored twice, Nicklas Backstrom got his sixth of the playoffs and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Monday night to force a Game 7 in their taut Eastern Conference semifinal.More >>
Marcus Stroman pitched six shutout innings, Kevin Pillar made a sensational catch in center field and the Toronto Blue Jays topped the Cleveland Indians 4-2 on Monday night.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Monday, May 8, 2017.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
