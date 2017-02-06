Man facing charges after overdosing inside Boardman Dollar General store

A Lisbon man is facing a drug charge after police say he overdosed in the bathroom at a Boardman Dollar General store.

The incident happened Sunday around 11:30 a.m. at the Dollar General store on East Midlothian Boulevard.

According to a police report, police got a call from a store employee who said she found the man on the restroom floor, unresponsive.

Seth Robinson, 30, was given a nasal injection of narcan by medics with the Boardman Fire department and the ambulance service.

According to the report, while attempting to locate identification for Robinson, a syringe and a piece of tin can were located in his left front jacket pocket.

Police took those items as evidence and Robinson was then taken to Saint Elizabeth's hospital in Boardman.

Police say Robinson is facing a charge of possessing a drug abuse instrument.