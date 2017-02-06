OHSA sets top seeds and brackets for girls tournament - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

OHSA sets top seeds and brackets for girls tournament

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Ohio High School Association's girls basketball tournament opens in a couple of weeks and the top seeds and the brackets are completed.

The top seeds include: Division II at Austintown Fitch, West Branch, Division III at Struthers, Columbiana, and Division IV at Mineral Ridge, Jackson Milton.

The boys draw and seeding's take place this Sunday, February 12.

