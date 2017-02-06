Canfield graduate part of Patriots' Super Bowl win

Frank Ross has been around football all of his life, but as a scout for the New England Patriots he reached the pinnacle Sunday night.

Ross is shown with the Vince Lombardi Trophy minutes after the Patriots pulled off the biggest come from behind win in Super Bowl history.

A 2006 graduate of Canfield High School, Ross and has been with the Patriots for several seasons. He was on the 2005 Canfield state runner-up football team and later went to John Carroll where he was the school's all-time leading receiver.

Ross is one of the eight John Carroll University connections that are part of the Patriots family, including offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.