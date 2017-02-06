Hermitage Police release identity of homicide victim

Hermitage Police say 18-year-old Olivia Gonzalez was shot and killed by her roommate 21-year-old Dustin Nichols Monday.

According to a police report, officers found her body inside the house that the two shared on Fairlawn Drive around 11:40 a.m.

She was shot multiple times.

"We received a call from a male, the call went to the 911 center advising that he had shot his girlfriend and that he would surrender when we arrive, " said Hermitage Deputy Chief Adam Piccirillo.

Nichols called 911 at 11:33 a.m. and said that he murdered his female roommate with a gun several hours earlier.

He advised that he would be sitting on the front porch to surrender to police, which is where officers found him.

Police say at the scene, Nichols admitted to shooting Gonzalez and he was taken into custody.

He will be charged with 1st and 3rd degree murder.

His arraignment is pending.

The police report did not give any information on a possible motive.

The house where the shooting happened was blocked off by police as they investigated.

Neighbors were shocked.

"Nothing like this has ever happened here," said 40 year resident Charlotte Ryan.