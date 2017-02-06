Hermitage Police release identity of homicide victim - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Hermitage Police release identity of homicide victim

Posted: Updated:
HERMITAGE, Pa. -

Hermitage Police say 18-year-old Olivia Gonzalez was shot and killed by her roommate 21-year-old Dustin Nichols Monday.

According to a police report, officers found her body inside the house that the two shared on Fairlawn Drive around 11:40 a.m.

She was shot multiple times.

"We received a call from a male, the call went to the 911 center advising that he had shot his girlfriend and that he would surrender when we arrive, " said Hermitage Deputy Chief Adam Piccirillo. 

Nichols called 911 at 11:33 a.m. and said that he murdered his female roommate with a gun several hours earlier.

He advised that he would be sitting on the front porch to surrender to police, which is where officers found him. 

Police say at the scene, Nichols admitted to shooting Gonzalez and he was taken into custody.

He will be charged with 1st and 3rd degree murder.  

His arraignment is pending.          

The police report did not give any information on a possible motive.

The house where the shooting happened was blocked off by police as they investigated.

Neighbors were shocked. 

"Nothing like this has ever happened here," said 40 year resident Charlotte Ryan. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Tunnel collapse renews safety concerns about nuclear sites

    Tunnel collapse renews safety concerns about nuclear sites

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-05-10 23:10:28 GMT
    A portion of an underground tunnel containing rail cars that are filled with radioactive waste collapsed at a sprawling storage facility in a remote area of Washington state.More >>
    A portion of an underground tunnel containing rail cars that are filled with radioactive waste collapsed at a sprawling storage facility in a remote area of Washington state.More >>

  • Senior citizens in Greenville protest merger of state departments

    Senior citizens in Greenville protest merger of state departments

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-05-10 22:54:37 GMT

    Seniors in Pennsylvania are protesting a merger they believe is a money grab to take funds from senior programs. Under Governor Tom Wolf, millions of lottery dollars that were supposed to be used for seniors have already been used for Medicaid.

    More >>

    Seniors in Pennsylvania are protesting a merger they believe is a money grab to take funds from senior programs. Under Governor Tom Wolf, millions of lottery dollars that were supposed to be used for seniors have already been used for Medicaid.

    More >>

  • New Girard police chief aims to build stronger community focus

    New Girard police chief aims to build stronger community focus

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 6:10 PM EDT2017-05-10 22:10:54 GMT

    The new leader of law enforcement in Girard is laying out his vision after taking over the police department. "We'd like to get more community-based again," Police Chief John Norman said.

    More >>

    The new leader of law enforcement in Girard is laying out his vision after taking over the police department. "We'd like to get more community-based again," Police Chief John Norman said.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms