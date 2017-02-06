Lordstown's Toporcer signs with Westminster - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lordstown's Toporcer signs with Westminster

LORDSTOWN, Ohio -

Lordstown senior Josie Toporcer signed a National Letter of Intent with Westminster to play volleyball.

She was a first team all-league selection, first team all-district and set four school records.

Pictured with her is Coach Jeanann Applegate and her parents Dawn and Joe Toporcer.

