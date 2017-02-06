More deaths reported in Cleveland tied to drug overdoses - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

More deaths reported in Cleveland tied to drug overdoses

Posted: Updated:
CLEVELAND, Ohio -

Cleveland's medical examiner says at least 14 people in the area have died of suspected heroin or fentanyl overdoses between Friday and Sunday.

That brings the total deaths to two dozen in less than a week.
    
The office says Cuyahoga County had at least 46 fatal overdoses in January that were attributed to those drugs. It has half that number of suspected overdose deaths in the first five days of February.
    
The weekend cases involved mostly Cleveland residents and mostly men. They ranged in age from 23 to 57.
    
Over 500 people died from overdoses in the county last year, nearly all from the effects of opiates such as painkillers and heroin.
    

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Tunnel collapse renews safety concerns about nuclear sites

    Tunnel collapse renews safety concerns about nuclear sites

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-05-10 23:10:28 GMT
    A portion of an underground tunnel containing rail cars that are filled with radioactive waste collapsed at a sprawling storage facility in a remote area of Washington state.More >>
    A portion of an underground tunnel containing rail cars that are filled with radioactive waste collapsed at a sprawling storage facility in a remote area of Washington state.More >>

  • Senior citizens in Greenville protest merger of state departments

    Senior citizens in Greenville protest merger of state departments

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-05-10 22:54:37 GMT

    Seniors in Pennsylvania are protesting a merger they believe is a money grab to take funds from senior programs. Under Governor Tom Wolf, millions of lottery dollars that were supposed to be used for seniors have already been used for Medicaid.

    More >>

    Seniors in Pennsylvania are protesting a merger they believe is a money grab to take funds from senior programs. Under Governor Tom Wolf, millions of lottery dollars that were supposed to be used for seniors have already been used for Medicaid.

    More >>

  • New Girard police chief aims to build stronger community focus

    New Girard police chief aims to build stronger community focus

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 6:10 PM EDT2017-05-10 22:10:54 GMT

    The new leader of law enforcement in Girard is laying out his vision after taking over the police department. "We'd like to get more community-based again," Police Chief John Norman said.

    More >>

    The new leader of law enforcement in Girard is laying out his vision after taking over the police department. "We'd like to get more community-based again," Police Chief John Norman said.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms