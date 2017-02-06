Beating the winter blues

If Punxsutawney Phil's prediction last week turns out to be right, it will be at least mid-March before we're done dealing with winter.

While these darker days will soon come to an end, it may not seem that way to people suffering from seasonal affective disorder.

"The light exposure affects people's moods, some more than others, but a significant number of people, 20% to 25%, are affected and they tend to crave carbohydrates. They tend to crave sleep. They don't feel rested after they've slept," said Jeffrey Janata with University Hospitals.

Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that's related to changes in season. For most people, it starts and ends around the same time each year. People who suffer from SAD can feel irritable, tired, hypersensitive to rejection and experience appetite changes and weight gain.

"It is a whole pattern that related to light exposure and when we replace light in various ways, then actually they get considerably better than they would on an antidepressant," said Janata.

To beat the winter blues, Janata recommends finding ways to exposure yourself to light. He suggests sitting near a window or talking a walk outside. If you cannot soak up the natural light, Janata says light bars can be used as an alternative. He encourages exercise and avoiding excess carbohydrates. Being social is also important Janata suggest people get out and interact with other people.