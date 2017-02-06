Driver fleeing Youngstown police narrowly misses hitting a child - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Driver fleeing Youngstown police narrowly misses hitting a child

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Alfred Cooper Alfred Cooper
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A driver fleeing from Youngstown police narrowly missed hitting a child on the city's north side. The chase began when the driver refused to stop for a routine traffic violation.

41-year old Alfred Cooper appeared in court Monday to answer for what happened on Sunday afternoon.   Tire tracks behind homes on New York Avenue show how his vehicle drove through several back yards, knocked down a chain link fence and struck a tent-style garage behind 165 New York Avenue.  Homeowner Jose Fontanez says he and his son were in the back yard and saw the car heading straight for them.
He and his nine year old son were standing next to the garage. After hitting the garage the car ended up just a few feet away from them.

 Fontanez says Cooper is actually his next door neighbor. Police say Cooper resisted arrest at the scene and they used a taser to subdue him. He told officers he had blacked out and didn't know what had happened. 
He is charged with fleeing and eluding police and resisting arrest. He was also cited for having no drivers license.  The court set his bond at 21-thousand 500 dollars. 
 


 

