Super Bowl ads: winners and losers

Many of us saw last night's amazing Superbowl but there are a lot of people who don't even care about the game, they are tuning in simply to watch all of the ads.

Several of the ads were very political in nature and seemed to take sides. 21 News talked with marketing expert Dennis Schiraldi, who says some companies are willing to alienate half the population in order to get some name recognition.

If you've never heard of 84 Lumber before Sunday you'll probably remember the name now. The immigration themed commercial have people talking.

"When that commercial played right before half time they asked you to finish the journey by going to their website. So many took that advice that it actually crashed it," said Schiraldi.

But does taking a political side turn away customers? Yes, but you also gain customers who previously never heard of you.

"They may have potentially alienated 62 million people but won 65 million people as fans, right?" said Schiraldi.

Budweiser also took on immigration in this big budget commercial which told the story about how Anheuser met Busch.

"It backfired just a little bit in the fact that it trended on Twitter to boycott Budweiser to trend on social media," said Schiraldi.

Dennis says some that were expected to be big winners, weren't.

"The Snickers live ad I think was a complete bust. The reason is I don't think people recognized that it was in fact a live commercial."

And sometimes just being weird wins.

"The Skittles commercial weirded me out. It started well with the kid innocently throwing Skittles at the window. But I've been reminded that is how Skittles kind of represents themselves to get them to stand out and I do remember that one so maybe it is a big winner," said Schiraldi.

2017 wasn't a year for big laughs and that disappointed many ad fans.