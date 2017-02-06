AP Boys' Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Moeller (19)

18-0 199

2, Massillon Jackson (1)

16-1 158

3, Wooster

16-0 146

4, Pickerington Cent.

17-2 121

5, Newark

18-1 104

6, Tol. St. John's

15-2 92

7, Upper Arlington

16-2 54

8, Lorain

14-2 52

9, Tol. St. Francis

15-2 47

10, N. Can. Hoover

16-1 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Hilliard Bradley 21. 12, Springfield 18. 13, Lakewood St. Edward 16.

DIVISION II

1, Cols. South (5)

19-0 172

2, Upper Sandusky (11)

18-0 168

3, Trotwood-Madison (2)

16-2 132

4, Day. Dunbar

16-3 126

5, Ottawa-Glandorf

16-2 75

6, McArthur Vinton County

16-1 74

7, Kettering Alter (1)

16-2 73

8, Wapakoneta

17-1 63

9, Cin. Wyoming

17-1 42

10, Franklin

15-3 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Wauseon (1) 29. 12, Vermilion 18. 13, Akr. SVSM 16. 14, Cin. Taft 13. 15, Lancaster Fairfield Union 12.

DIVISION III

1, LaBrae (11)

17-0 177

2, Versailles (1)

17-1 148

3, Proctorville Fairland (1)

17-1 120

(tie) Cin. Summit Country Day (6)

18-0 120

5, Oak Hill

19-1 97

6, Berlin Hiland

16-2 90

7, Haviland Wayne Trace

16-2 77

8, Cle. VASJ

11-5 59

9, South Range (1)

18-0 49

10, Brookville

16-2 48

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 23. 12, Tipp City Bethel 13. 12, Worthington Christian 13.

DIVISION IV

1, Defiance Ayersville (15)

16-0 183

2, McDonald (2)

17-1 141

3, Mansfield St. Peter's (1)

17-2 134

4, S. Charleston SE

15-1 119

5, Bristol

17-1 101

6, Cornerstone Christian (2)

13-4 73

7, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep

15-3 53

8, Grove City Christian

16-3 49

9, Ft. Loramie

15-3 48

10, Waterford

13-3 44

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, W. Unity Hilltop 30. 12, New Madison Tri-Village 24. 13, Holgate 15. 14, Old Fort 14.