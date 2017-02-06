Boardman trustees approve bids for new fire station

A new fire station in Boardman is one step closer to being built.

Boardman trustees voted Monday to accept 14 of the 15 construction bids submitted for the project. Trustee Tom Costello says one bid was rejected because it was late and incomplete. That bid can be appealed within 5 days of notification. Total bids ranged from $3,400,000 to $3,900,000.

Last Spring, Boardman township and the school district agreed to a land swap, calling for the new fire station to be built at the corner and Market St. and Stadium Dr.

Costello says they hope to break ground in late March, early April.

Trustees also went into executive session to discuss hiring a project manager for the new project and the sale of the old fire station. Costello says no action was taken and while they have received some tentative offers, they are still in the negotiating process.