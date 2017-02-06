Police chief: Death of Columbiana woman at train crossing was an accident

Authorities have ruled as accidental, the death of a Columbiana woman whose S-U-V was struck by a train last month.

Columbiana Police Chief Tim Gladis announced on Monday that the county coroner issued the ruling in connection with the death of 38-year-old Courtney Dickey on January 28.

Dickey died at around 5 a.m. when the S-U-V she was driving was stopped in the path of an oncoming train along the Norfolk and Southern tracks at the South Main Street crossing.

On the day of the crash, Chief Gladis said there was no indication that Dickey made any attempt to move herself or the car out of the way for the oncoming train.

However, in a social media message posted by the chief on Monday, Gladis said an investigation revealed “absolutely no indication that would lead any reasonable person to conclude that this crash involved any deliberate attempt by Courtney to cause her own death.”

According to Gladis, Dickey's blood alcohol content was “quite elevated” at the the time of the crash.

Gladis says that the alcohol “undoubtedly contributed as a major causative factor in the crash,” but admitted that we may never know why Dickey was stopped on the tracks.

The investigation included interviews of witnesses, as well as an examination of electronics in the car and Dickey's cell phone.

Chief Gladis apologized for any hardship or pain suffered by the family during the investigation.

The chief's entire Facebook post may be read below:

Columbiana Police Department

Facebook – February 6. 2017

A little over a week ago, there was a terrible crash here in town that claimed the life a young woman named Courtney Dickey. Since that morning, I and my officers have spoken to many of her family members during the extensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragedy. Our investigation is now complete and I want to clarify a few points in hopes that information from this department can put to rest any rumors or negative comments that sometimes pop up on social media.

One of my hardest conversations (but also one of the most rewarding) was with Courtney’s Dad, Keith. We spent so little time together, but it was father to father and I felt his love for his daughter, his grandchildren and the rest of his family. And I experienced the very palpable presence of his intense pain at this unspeakable loss. We cannot imagine what this family is going through, but we are sending all our strength, support and prayers to them during this difficult time. He is a good Dad and she is clearly a good daughter who is loved very much.

It is important to note that our investigation revealed absolutely no indications that would lead any reasonable person to conclude that this crash involved any deliberate attempt by Courtney to cause her own death. We have shared the results of our investigation with the Columbiana County Coroner, who has now ruled the death to be accidental. Beyond that, we may never know exactly why she was stopped on those tracks at that particular moment. Having said that, Courtney’s blood alcohol content was quite elevated at the time of the crash and this undoubtedly contributed as a major causative factor in the crash.

We have interviewed witnesses, examined electronics from the car and from her cell phone – all with the support of her boyfriend and her family. They have been completely cooperative in this investigation, despite how we had to bother them at the worst moments of their lives. For having to ask difficult questions and for having to keep information close until we checked all possibilities – my sincere apologies to the family for any hardship or pain this caused. It is the nature of an investigation. The human factors are always the most difficult for officers to live with. I hope most of the questions are answered by this investigation and I pray that, in time, the burden is softened by the good things and the legacy she left behind.

Once we got the first call, our officers were on scene within two minutes. I have let my officers know that they did all they could to save Courtney, as did the train crew, the EMS folks and the firefighters who responded that morning. Still, they are grieving, wishing only that they could have done more. Our hearts go out to Courtney and her family and friends. Please know that we respect your pain. Your loss reminds us acutely that life is fragile and precious. Your strength and resolve to get through this inspired the rest of us to hug our own families just a little tighter that night when we got home.

I wish our officers could have delivered better news on that morning. I pray for your healing and want everyone to be respectful of your grief. I hope for Courtney’s memory to be one that brings feelings of love and gratitude for having known her to all whose lives she touched. Words don’t really mean much at times like these. I just wanted to let everyone know the things I have shared here. The limitations of language prevent me from fully expressing myself any better. May God bless you all and grant you comfort in your time of need. – Chief Gladis