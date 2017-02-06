Hermitage man charged with murdering girlfriend

Hermitage police have filed criminal charges against a 21-year-old man, accusing him of fatally shooting his 18-year-old girlfriend at the home they shared.

Dustin Cameron Nichols is charged with first and third degree murder, as well as killing or maiming a domesticated animal.

Police Chief Eric Jewell tells 21 News that Nichols called 9-1-1 just after 11:30 a.m. Monday to report that he had murdered his female roommate several hours earlier inside their home at 1609 Fairlawn Drive home.

He told dispatchers that he would be sitting on the front porch and would surrender to police when they arrived.

Police say Nichols surrendered without incident.

Inside the home, officers found the body of Olivia Maria Gonzalez. She had been shot several times.

Nichols confessed to the shooting according to police.

According to court documents, Nichols is being held in jail without bond awaiting arraignment.

Police have not explained why Nichols is charged with with committing a crime against an animal.

