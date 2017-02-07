Girard police offer reward for Hiland Dairy robbery suspects - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Girard police offer reward for Hiland Dairy robbery suspects

Police want to know if anyone can identify this shoe worn by one of the suspects Police want to know if anyone can identify this shoe worn by one of the suspects
GIRARD, Ohio -

Girard police announced on Tuesday that a $500 reward is being offered for the capture and conviction of the men who robbed the Hiland Dairy.

Police are distributing surveillance images and video of two suspcts who robbed the convenience store Monday night.

Police say the suspects were wearing dark clothing and masks when they hurried into the Highland Avenue convenience store just before 10 p.m.

One of the men who was carrying a large revolver forced the clerk to kneel on floor before ordering him into a back room

The suspects emptied both cash drawers into a backpack then fled south, behind the business, according to police.

Detectives suspect that the robbers were picked up by a car waiting for them on Powers Avenue.

One of the surveillance pictures focuses on the shoes being worn by one of the suspects, on the chance that someone may be able to associate the footwear with a person they know.

Police believe the same two failed in an earlier attempt to rob a McKinley Heights gas station in Weathersfield Township.

Girard Police Detective Greg Manente is asking anyone with information about the suspects to contact him at 330-545-0212

