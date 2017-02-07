Girard police offer reward for Hiland Dairy robbery suspects

A Warren man who went out to cut the lawn ended up being chased by police and eventually ended up in jail. A city patrolman says when he spotted Jon Blosser mowing the grass on Griswold NE Tuesday evening, he knew that there were several warrants out for his arrest. But when the officer told Blosser to lay down on the ground, the 40-year-old made a run for it.More >>
The Pennsylvania Attorney General has filed criminal charges against the former Crawford County jail warden for soliciting sex from a 17-year-old. The charges against Timothy Lee Lewis, 54, of Meadville is the former warden of the Crawford County Correctional Facility. Lee is accused of communicating with the alleged victim through Facebook on several occasions, asking the victim to meet him at different locations for sex.More >>
Austin Barnes hit an RBI pinch-double with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 9, 2017.More >>
Carlos Carrasco and two relievers combined on a four-hitter, Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer and the Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Chris Taylor hit a grand slam during a six-run first inning, Alex Wood and a pair of Los Angeles relievers combined for 17 strikeouts and the Dodgers rolled over the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-1 on Monday night.More >>
Andre Burakovsky scored twice, Nicklas Backstrom got his sixth of the playoffs and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Monday night to force a Game 7 in their taut Eastern Conference semifinal.More >>
Marcus Stroman pitched six shutout innings, Kevin Pillar made a sensational catch in center field and the Toronto Blue Jays topped the Cleveland Indians 4-2 on Monday night.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Monday, May 8, 2017.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
