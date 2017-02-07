Leavittsburg home heavily damaged by fire

Two people are displaced after an early morning fire in Leavittsburg.

The fire started around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday as a grease fire in the kitchen of a home in the 900-block of Brookside Drive.

When firefighters arrived on scene, plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the house.

The fire was eventually knocked down, but the home sustained too much damage for a man and his mother to stay there.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The man told investigators that he thinks the fire started when his mother was cooking on the stove