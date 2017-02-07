Police search for drugs in Youngstown neighborhood - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police search for drugs in Youngstown neighborhood

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A police search of a Youngstown neighborhood for drugs came up short.

Police got calls around 5:30 p.m. Monday that multiple men were thought to be in possession of a large amount of cocaine on Emerson Avenue, that's on the city's north side.

Police were told the suspects were thought to be dropping or hiding the drugs in the woods nearby.

Authorities were on the scene for over an hour, searching the woods, but they didn't find any drugs. 

No one was arrested.

