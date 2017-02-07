Shooting near YSU campus sends one man to the hospital

Youngstown police are investigating a shooting that happened near Youngstown State University's campus.

The shooting took place just after 10:00 p.m. Monday at an apartment building in the 800-block of Michigan Avenue.

According to a police report, Daryl Anderson, 20, was shot in the side. He was driven to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown by a friend.

Anderson is reported to be in stable condition.

Police have a suspect in mind, but no word if they have made an arrest.

YSU sent out an alert to its students to inform them of the incident.