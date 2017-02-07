Shooting near YSU campus sends one man to the hospital

The City of East Liverpool has shut down a road that has started to crumble. City officials announced on Wednesday that a portion of Penn Avenue Extension has been closed due to a road slippage. The closure is approximately one-quarter of a mile from the Elizabeth Street intersection. According to a media release, there are no homes affected at this time.More >>
A Warren woman has been sentenced for violating the city's ordinance making it a crime to have sex with animals. Amber Finney, 33, of Ward St. NW appeared in Warren Municipal Court on Thursday where she pleaded no contest to one count of engaging in sexual conduct with animals. Judge Terry Ivanchak sentenced Finney to 180 days in jail, but suspended 120 of those days and he gave her credit for the 33 days she has already served in the Trumbull County Jail.
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Ryan Goins singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians 8-7 on Wednesday night.
Austin Barnes hit an RBI pinch-double with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night.
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Carlos Carrasco and two relievers combined on a four-hitter, Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer and the Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-0 on Tuesday night.
Chris Taylor hit a grand slam during a six-run first inning, Alex Wood and a pair of Los Angeles relievers combined for 17 strikeouts and the Dodgers rolled over the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-1 on Monday night.
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.
