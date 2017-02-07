Ohio Supreme Court hearing appeal in Howland murder case

The Ohio Supreme Court will hear the appeal of a woman sentenced to death for her part in the 2001 murder of her husband in Trumbull County.

Today's hearing before the justices is for Donna Roberts, who along with her lover Nathaniel Jackson, were convicted of killing Robert Fingerhut in Howland Township.

Both were sentenced to death.

Authorities say Roberts and Jackson plotted to kill Fingerhut so she could collect more than $500,000 in life insurance proceeds.

This is the third time Roberts has appealed her death sentence to the Ohio Supreme Court.

The court returned Roberts' case to the trial court for a second time in 2013 for resentencing. The Court concluded that the trial court hadn't considered potentially mitigating information Roberts gave at her first resentencing hearing.

The court ordered the trial court to consider the entire record when deciding again whether the aggravating circumstances outweighed the mitigating factors beyond a reasonable doubt.

A new judge conducted the resentencing because the judge who originally heard Roberts' case had died.

The new judge determined that death was the appropriate penalty in the case.

In her appeal, Roberts maintains that the new judge couldn't properly consider all the evidence in the case because he wasn't present for any of her trial and didn't hear her statement firsthand. She asks the court to impose a life sentence.

Jackson's death sentence is set to be carried out on July 15, 2020. The Ohio Supreme Court has already refused to reconsider its earlier decision to uphold Jackson's sentence.

Roberts is the only woman on Ohio's Death Row.