Ohio Supreme Court hearing appeal in Howland murder case - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio Supreme Court hearing appeal in Howland murder case

Posted: Updated:
Donna Roberts Donna Roberts
COLUMBUS, Ohio -

The Ohio Supreme Court will hear the appeal of a woman sentenced to death for her part in the 2001 murder of her husband in Trumbull County.

Today's hearing before the justices is for Donna Roberts, who along with her lover Nathaniel Jackson, were convicted of killing Robert Fingerhut in Howland Township.

Both were sentenced to death.

Authorities say Roberts and Jackson plotted to kill Fingerhut so she could collect more than $500,000 in life insurance proceeds.

This is the third time Roberts has appealed her death sentence to the Ohio Supreme Court. 

The court returned Roberts' case to the trial court for a second time in 2013 for resentencing. The Court concluded that the trial court hadn't considered potentially mitigating information Roberts gave at her first resentencing hearing.

The court ordered the trial court to consider the entire record when deciding again whether the aggravating circumstances outweighed the mitigating factors beyond a reasonable doubt.

A new judge conducted the resentencing because the judge who originally heard Roberts' case had died.

The new judge determined that death was the appropriate penalty in the case.

In her appeal, Roberts maintains that the new judge couldn't properly consider all the evidence in the case because he wasn't present for any of her trial and didn't hear her statement firsthand. She asks the court to impose a life sentence.

Jackson's death sentence is set to be carried out on July 15, 2020. The Ohio Supreme Court has already refused to reconsider its earlier decision to uphold Jackson's sentence.

Roberts is the only woman on Ohio's Death Row.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Vintage hand grenades found in Braceville home

    Vintage hand grenades found in Braceville home

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:47 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:47:51 GMT

    The Youngstown Bomb Squad was called to an abandoned home on Nelson Mosier Road where two vintage hand grenades were discovered. Township firefighters were first on the scene when the grenades were spotted in the home's doorway at around 1 p.m. Thursday. On the floor, next to discarded travel mugs and other debris were two different types of grenades, both appearing to have their pins still intact. It is not known if the grenades are still dangerous. 

    More >>

    The Youngstown Bomb Squad was called to an abandoned home on Nelson Mosier Road where two vintage hand grenades were discovered. Township firefighters were first on the scene when the grenades were spotted in the home's doorway at around 1 p.m. Thursday. On the floor, next to discarded travel mugs and other debris were two different types of grenades, both appearing to have their pins still intact. It is not known if the grenades are still dangerous. 

    More >>

  • Woman says she was beaten and robbed at Warren traffic light

    Woman says she was beaten and robbed at Warren traffic light

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:31 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:31:37 GMT

    Warren police are investigating a report from a woman who needed thirty stitches after she says she was beaten and robbed at an intersection in the city. The 31-year-old woman tells police she was driving back from the Bazetta Walmart at around 2 a.m. Wednesday when she stopped at a traffic light at Elm Road NE and Woodland Street NE. 

    More >>

    Warren police are investigating a report from a woman who needed thirty stitches after she says she was beaten and robbed at an intersection in the city. The 31-year-old woman tells police she was driving back from the Bazetta Walmart at around 2 a.m. Wednesday when she stopped at a traffic light at Elm Road NE and Woodland Street NE. 

    More >>

  • Warren woman sentenced for performing sex act on dog

    Warren woman sentenced for performing sex act on dog

    Thursday, May 11 2017 1:31 PM EDT2017-05-11 17:31:16 GMT
    A Warren woman has been sentenced for violating the city's ordinance making it a crime to have sex with animals. Amber Finney, 33, of Ward St. NW appeared in Warren Municipal Court on Thursday where she pleaded no contest to one count of engaging in sexual conduct with animals. Judge Terry Ivanchak sentenced Finney to 180 days in jail, but suspended 120 of those days and he gave her credit for the 33 days she has already served in the Trumbull County Jail. The judge also suspended ...More >>
    A Warren woman has been sentenced for violating the city's ordinance making it a crime to have sex with animals. Amber Finney, 33, of Ward St. NW appeared in Warren Municipal Court on Thursday where she pleaded no contest to one count of engaging in sexual conduct with animals. Judge Terry Ivanchak sentenced Finney to 180 days in jail, but suspended 120 of those days and he gave her credit for the 33 days she has already served in the Trumbull County Jail. The judge also suspended ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms