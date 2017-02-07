Governor Kasich's budget proposal includes tuition freeze for universities

Governor John Kasich's budget proposal includes a continued tuition freeze for universities and the opportunity for some community colleges to offer four year degrees.

We spoke with Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel about how the plans could affect YSU, especially the tuition freeze.

"That's tough but we also understand the intent of it is student affordability, trying to keep down that student debt is the reason for it so we understand the rationale, it does put pressure on us because while things cost more as time goes there is inflation, additional costs and so forth," said Tressel.

His understanding is that community colleges could offer four year degrees that the four year institutions are not offering.

Tressel adds that more discussion is needed on an initiative to provide textbook affordability.