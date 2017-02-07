Governor Kasich's budget proposal includes tuition freeze for un - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Governor Kasich's budget proposal includes tuition freeze for universities

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Governor John Kasich's budget proposal includes a continued tuition freeze for universities and the opportunity for some community colleges to offer four year degrees.

We spoke with Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel about how the plans could affect YSU, especially the tuition freeze.

"That's tough but we also understand the intent of it is student affordability, trying to keep down that student debt is the reason for it so we understand the rationale, it does put pressure on us because while things cost more as time goes there is inflation, additional costs and so forth," said Tressel.

His understanding is that community colleges could offer four year degrees that the four year institutions are not offering.

Tressel adds that more discussion is needed on an initiative to provide textbook affordability. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Vintage hand grenades found in Braceville home

    Vintage hand grenades found in Braceville home

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:47 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:47:51 GMT

    The Youngstown Bomb Squad was called to an abandoned home on Nelson Mosier Road where two vintage hand grenades were discovered. Township firefighters were first on the scene when the grenades were spotted in the home's doorway at around 1 p.m. Thursday. On the floor, next to discarded travel mugs and other debris were two different types of grenades, both appearing to have their pins still intact. It is not known if the grenades are still dangerous. 

    More >>

    The Youngstown Bomb Squad was called to an abandoned home on Nelson Mosier Road where two vintage hand grenades were discovered. Township firefighters were first on the scene when the grenades were spotted in the home's doorway at around 1 p.m. Thursday. On the floor, next to discarded travel mugs and other debris were two different types of grenades, both appearing to have their pins still intact. It is not known if the grenades are still dangerous. 

    More >>

  • Woman says she was beaten and robbed at Warren traffic light

    Woman says she was beaten and robbed at Warren traffic light

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:31 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:31:37 GMT

    Warren police are investigating a report from a woman who needed thirty stitches after she says she was beaten and robbed at an intersection in the city. The 31-year-old woman tells police she was driving back from the Bazetta Walmart at around 2 a.m. Wednesday when she stopped at a traffic light at Elm Road NE and Woodland Street NE. 

    More >>

    Warren police are investigating a report from a woman who needed thirty stitches after she says she was beaten and robbed at an intersection in the city. The 31-year-old woman tells police she was driving back from the Bazetta Walmart at around 2 a.m. Wednesday when she stopped at a traffic light at Elm Road NE and Woodland Street NE. 

    More >>

  • Warren woman sentenced for performing sex act on dog

    Warren woman sentenced for performing sex act on dog

    Thursday, May 11 2017 1:31 PM EDT2017-05-11 17:31:16 GMT
    A Warren woman has been sentenced for violating the city's ordinance making it a crime to have sex with animals. Amber Finney, 33, of Ward St. NW appeared in Warren Municipal Court on Thursday where she pleaded no contest to one count of engaging in sexual conduct with animals. Judge Terry Ivanchak sentenced Finney to 180 days in jail, but suspended 120 of those days and he gave her credit for the 33 days she has already served in the Trumbull County Jail. The judge also suspended ...More >>
    A Warren woman has been sentenced for violating the city's ordinance making it a crime to have sex with animals. Amber Finney, 33, of Ward St. NW appeared in Warren Municipal Court on Thursday where she pleaded no contest to one count of engaging in sexual conduct with animals. Judge Terry Ivanchak sentenced Finney to 180 days in jail, but suspended 120 of those days and he gave her credit for the 33 days she has already served in the Trumbull County Jail. The judge also suspended ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms