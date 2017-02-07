People help Girl Scout who was robbed selling cookies - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

People help Girl Scout who was robbed selling cookies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -

People are helping a Girl Scout who was robbed of $50 while selling cookies in Philadelphia.

The Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania released a statement saying the generosity of citizens has helped recoup the money that was stolen and the scout has decided to continue selling cookies.

Police say the girl was approached by an unidentified man who stole $50 in cash and then took off on Saturday in the city's downtown area. The girl was not hurt.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

