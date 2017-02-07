Ohio Cultural Alliance ends its run with a donation to YSU

A group designed to educate the Valley on the cultural differences around us is saying goodbye.



The Ohio Cultural Alliance held its farewell meeting Monday night.

For 30 years, the Ohio Cultural Alliance has been holding monthly gatherings with food, activities, and lectures highlighting different ethnicities.

The founder of the group, Dr. George Beelen, said the group can no longer continue as is, “It's just all consuming, all consuming. Not that hard labor wise. But it's just all consuming," said Beelen. "We've tried for some years to get somebody to step up, to take it over, and we just haven't been able to. People have helped, they're willing to help, but not to take it over."

As part of their farewell, the group is investing in preserving the Valley's ethnic history.

On Monday night, they presented a $15,000 dollar check to YSU for an endowment to support an intern at the Tyler History Center and YSU President Jim Tressel added another $5,000 dollars.