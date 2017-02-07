All lanes of I-80 in Girard now open after accident

All lanes of I-80 eastbound in Girard are back open after a one-car crash Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 8:00 a.m. in the eastbound lane of I-80 just before the Salt Springs Road exit.

Girard police tell 21 News the driver of the car lost control and slammed into the median, but that driver was not seriously injured. An ambulance was called to scene as a precaution.

Girard police are investigating the cause of the accident.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted Girard police with traffic control.