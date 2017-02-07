McDonald's Hoop News 2/6/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News 2/6/17

Posted: Updated:

H.S. Basketball | Girls

West Middlesex 63 Rocky Grove 16

Fitch 91 East 12

Mathews 66 Maplewood 43

Springfield 48 Valley Christian 54

Champion 55 Hubbard 31

Warren Harding 66 Liberty 42

Mineral Ridge 48 Bristol 34

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms