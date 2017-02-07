General Motors net profit falls slightly, workers still getting record bonuses

The Youngstown Bomb Squad was called to an abandoned home on Nelson Mosier Road where two vintage hand grenades were discovered. Township firefighters were first on the scene when the grenades were spotted in the home's doorway at around 1 p.m. Thursday. On the floor, next to discarded travel mugs and other debris were two different types of grenades, both appearing to have their pins still intact. It is not known if the grenades are still dangerous.More >>
Warren police are investigating a report from a woman who needed thirty stitches after she says she was beaten and robbed at an intersection in the city. The 31-year-old woman tells police she was driving back from the Bazetta Walmart at around 2 a.m. Wednesday when she stopped at a traffic light at Elm Road NE and Woodland Street NE.More >>
The coalition of law enforcement agencies leading the war on drugs in Trumbull and Ashtabula Counties officially has a new leader. But it remains to be seen if Ashtabula County stays with the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force. The board overseeing TAG met Thursday morning and voted to remove Jeff Orr as commander.More >>
Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a home in Howland on Thursday. A police officer reported seeing fire pouring from the home on Hilda Drive shortly before noon. The fire was so extensive, firefighters first on the scene worked to keep the flames from spreading to nearby structures. Although a rescue squad was called to the scene, there have been no confirmed reports of injuries.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 10, 2017.More >>
Ryan Goins singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians 8-7 on Wednesday night.More >>
Austin Barnes hit an RBI pinch-double with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 9, 2017.More >>
Carlos Carrasco and two relievers combined on a four-hitter, Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer and the Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Chris Taylor hit a grand slam during a six-run first inning, Alex Wood and a pair of Los Angeles relievers combined for 17 strikeouts and the Dodgers rolled over the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-1 on Monday night.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
