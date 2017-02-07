Woman survives shooting during robbery on Youngstown's south sid - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Woman survives shooting during robbery on Youngstown's south side

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown woman is recovering after being shot three times, including once in the face, during a robbery on the south side.

According to a police report, officers were called to the 1300-block of Powersdale Avenue around 7:00 p.m. Monday.  When they arrived on scene, they found Ellen Zban, 45, sitting in her car.  She was shot three times, once in her eye, her shoulder and her arm.

Zban told police that two men approached her vehicle and demanded her wallet, but before she could hand it over, they shot her then ran away from the scene.

The only description the victim gave to police was that one suspect had on a khaki jacket, dark pants, and an unknown color cap.

Police found two spent bullet casings near the driver's side of Zban's car.  She was taken to Saint Elizabeth's hospital in Youngstown in stable condition.

Police have no suspects at this time.

