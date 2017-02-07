Hermitage man in court for murder of girlfriend

A Hermitage man made an initial court appearance on charges alleging that he murdered his girlfriend at the home they shared.

No plea was entered by 21-year-old Dustin Nichols on Monday as he was arraigned before District Judge Dennis Songer on charges of first and third degree murder, as well as killing or maiming a domesticated animal.

According to Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell, Nichols called 9-1-1 just after 11:30 a.m. Monday to report that he had murdered his female roommate, 18-year-old Olivia Gonzalez, several hours earlier inside their home at 1609 Fairlawn Drive home.

He told dispatchers that he would be sitting on the front porch and would surrender to police when they arrived.

Police say Nichols confessed to the crime and surrendered without incident.

Officers found the body of Gonzalez inside the home. She had been shot several times.

Nichols remains jailed without bond awaiting his preliminary hearing next week.

Police have not explained why Nichols is charged with committing a crime against an animal.