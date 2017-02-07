Police: 2 killed, 2 wounded in apartment complex shooting - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: 2 killed, 2 wounded in apartment complex shooting

SWISSVALE, Pa. (AP) - Two people have been killed and two others wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex just outside of Pittsburgh.

Officers responding about 8:15 p.m. Monday in Swissvale found four people shot.

The Allegheny County medical examiner says 18-year-old Robert Detorre III and 19-year-old Anthony Hoots were killed. Autopsies were scheduled later Tuesday.

Police say the other two victims were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it appears the two men who were killed had exchanged gunfire.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, but police say it could be drug-related.

Detorre was from Swissvale and Hoots from nearby Turtle Creek.

