Pennsylvania lawmaker drops plan to name bridge for Biden

High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 10, 2017.More >>
Ryan Goins singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians 8-7 on Wednesday night.More >>
Austin Barnes hit an RBI pinch-double with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 9, 2017.More >>
Carlos Carrasco and two relievers combined on a four-hitter, Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer and the Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Chris Taylor hit a grand slam during a six-run first inning, Alex Wood and a pair of Los Angeles relievers combined for 17 strikeouts and the Dodgers rolled over the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-1 on Monday night.More >>
A federal lawsuit alleges a jail officer shoved a 61-year-old Cincinnati man headfirst into a cinder-block wall, then left him bleeding and unmoving on the floor of an isolation cell.More >>
An Ohio truck driver who heard a strange thud while driving down a state highway says he pulled over to find landing gear sticking out his trailer after it was clipped by a small plane making a low approach.More >>
Investigators say a suspect in a stabbing at a northern Ohio home fired at responding officers with a high-powered rifle before being fatally shot.More >>
A man accused of helping to scam an Ohio school district out of more than $3 million has been returned to the U.S. after being captured in Spain.More >>
A judge in Ohio says a man serving a life sentence for drowning his son can withdraw the guilty plea he made 10 years ago.More >>
A central Pennsylvania police sergeant has been jailed on charges he stole thousands of dollars from his department to feed his casino gambling habit.More >>
Police have charged a Maryland man with having oral sex in the dining room of a Pennsylvania McDonald's but say they're still searching for his female companion.More >>
A man with a criminal record for exposing himself to women in South Carolina was briefly hired as a vice principal by an eastern Pennsylvania high school.More >>
Six Pennsylvania residents say Sunoco Logistics' proposed Mariner East 2 pipeline is too close to their homes under a township code.More >>
Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a theft suspect who they say punched a police officer and jumped on top of a getaway car, riding to freedom on the vehicle's hood.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
