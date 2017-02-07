Valley hunters snagged more deer during this year's white-tail season

Local hunters checked more white-tailed deer overall, during Ohio's 2016-2017 deer season.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the local deer harvest is as follows for the current season:

Mahoning County: 1,933 (1,835 deer checked last season)

Trumbull County: 3,699 (3,293 deer checked last season)

Columbiana County: 3,189 (3,299 deer checked last season)

Overall, Ohio hunters checked 182,169 white-tailed deer throughout the state's 2016-2017 deer season. That's down from the 2015-2016 season, where 188,329 deer were harvested by hunters.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife says it remains committed to properly managing Ohio's deer populations. The goal of Ohio's Deer Management Program is to provide a deer population that maximizes recreational opportunities, while minimizing conflicts with landowners and motorists.

ODNR says the deer hunting regulations over the past two seasons have been designed to allow for moderate herd growth throughout most of the state. Herd growth is achieved by reducing harvest and protecting female deer.

Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries.

Hunting has a more than $853 million economic impact in Ohio through the sale of equipment, fuel, food, lodging and more, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation's Hunting in America: An Economic Force for Conservation publication.