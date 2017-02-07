Police: Campbell man overdoses at Youngstown gas station - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Campbell man overdoses at Youngstown gas station

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Campbell man is facing drug charges after he was found lying face down at a gas station on Youngstown's East Side.

According to Youngstown police, Claude Bowling, 41, was found lying between his vehicle and the gas pump at the Speed Check gas station on McGuffey Road, Monday.

When police approached Bowling, officers say he was making labored breathing noises and they believed it was a sign of a possible drug overdose. 

According to the police report, officers asked Bowling if he had taken any drugs and he responded by saying he, "had a bump of coke."  An ambulance arrived on the scene and medics immediately began evaluating Bowling.  He was then taken to the hospital.

Prior to Bowling's car being towed from the scene, officers found several baggies of narcotics in his car.  The baggies included cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and bottles of prescription medications.

Along with finding the narcotics in the vehicle, they found a large amount of empty wax paper packages, which are commonly used to package narcotics for sale.

Once released from the hospital, Bowling was transported to Mahoning County Sheriff's Office and will be charged with several charges of drug possession. 

Bowling is facing charges including possession of drugs (heroin & cocaine) and drug paraphernalia.

  • Howland house fire leaves three homeless

    Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a home in Howland and sent one person to the hospital on Thursday. Firefighters were called out when  a police officer reported seeing fire pouring from the home on Hilda Drive shortly before noon. The fire was so extensive, firefighters first on the scene worked to keep the flames from spreading to a neighboring home. 

  • Yo. Schools CEO: 'Teacher's union leader rejecting raises'

    If your boss offered you a 5% raise with no strings attached, wouldn't you take it? Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip says it doesn't look like the leadership of the YEA, The Youngstown Education Association, wants the raises. Mohip says he wants to reopen the teachers union contract only to add the raise and do nothing else. "Right now salary is part of the collective bargaining agreement.

  • Mercy Health hosts 14th annual Woman's Heart Day in Youngstown

    Mercy Health hosted its annual 14th Woman's Heart Day on Thursday.   Nearly one hundred vendors lined the Covelli Centre for the event, which continues to evolve. "Over the years, we've come to learn that while heart health is very important to focus on.  It is not our only system in our body.  Everything is interconnected.  

