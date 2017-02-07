Police: Campbell man overdoses at Youngstown gas station

A Campbell man is facing drug charges after he was found lying face down at a gas station on Youngstown's East Side.

According to Youngstown police, Claude Bowling, 41, was found lying between his vehicle and the gas pump at the Speed Check gas station on McGuffey Road, Monday.

When police approached Bowling, officers say he was making labored breathing noises and they believed it was a sign of a possible drug overdose.

According to the police report, officers asked Bowling if he had taken any drugs and he responded by saying he, "had a bump of coke." An ambulance arrived on the scene and medics immediately began evaluating Bowling. He was then taken to the hospital.

Prior to Bowling's car being towed from the scene, officers found several baggies of narcotics in his car. The baggies included cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and bottles of prescription medications.

Along with finding the narcotics in the vehicle, they found a large amount of empty wax paper packages, which are commonly used to package narcotics for sale.

Once released from the hospital, Bowling was transported to Mahoning County Sheriff's Office and will be charged with several charges of drug possession.

Bowling is facing charges including possession of drugs (heroin & cocaine) and drug paraphernalia.