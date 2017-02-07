Former breeder gets jail time for hitting dog with hammer

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A former eastern Pennsylvania mastiff breeder accused of hitting a dog with a hammer and stabbing her multiple times in an attempt to put the animal down has been ordered to serve two weeks in jail.

Brandon Cramer, of Saylorsburg, was also placed on probation for 18 months after pleading guilty to animal cruelty Monday in Monroe County.

Cramer was charged in February of last year after a neighbor heard his dog whimpering and contacted authorities. The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals took the injured dog to a veterinarian clinic that performed emergency life-saving measures.

Cramer said he never had any malicious intentions toward the mastiff but thought the animal needed to be put down after giving birth to stillborn puppies.

