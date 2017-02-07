GOP leaders advise House members on dealing with protests

Police in West Virginia's Capitol have arrested a journalist who they said was trying "aggressively" to get past Secret Service agents and yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price

The collapse of a tunnel containing radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear weapons complex underscored what critics have long been saying: The toxic remnants of the Cold War are being stored in haphazard and unsafe conditions around the country

Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.

Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boy

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee Thursday

An American who joined the al-Qaida terror network and schemed with its leaders on how to attack the Long Island Railroad is due in court for sentencing on terrorism charges.

Al-Qaida member who flipped and helped US gets time served

Missouri state records show an emaciated boy whose father later killed him and threw his remains to the family's pigs told authorities he was being abused.

The Mormon church, the largest sponsor of Boy Scouts troops in the United States, is pulling older teenagers from the organization as the religion takes a step toward developing its own global scouting-like program.

Mormon church severs some of its ties to the Boy Scouts

More than a year after a his extradition was ordered, a former Salvadoran colonel remains far from answering charges of plotting the 1989 deaths of six Jesuit priests as his extradition case plays out in America.

Arkansas State Police say a sheriff's deputy was fatally shot and two others were found dead in rural Arkansas on Thursday.

Suspect in killing of Arkansas deputy and 2 others captured

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republicans are discussing how to deal with protesters showing up at their town halls and other events in their home districts after angry confrontations this past weekend.

GOP leaders told members at a closed-door meeting on Tuesday to be welcoming and polite while arranging for moderators and security. That's the word from Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina.

In California, Rep. Tom McClintock faced tough questions on Saturday about health care and President Donald Trump's agenda and had to be escorted by police after his hour-long event. Protesters followed him, shouting "Shame on you!"

In an equally conservative district in Florida, Rep. Gus Bilirakis answered questions from frustrated town hall attendees who worried about the loss of insurance and higher premiums if the law is repealed.

