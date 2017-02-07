Christie Brinkley returns to SI Swimsuit Issue at age 63

Police in West Virginia's Capitol have arrested a journalist who they said was trying "aggressively" to get past Secret Service agents and yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price

The collapse of a tunnel containing radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear weapons complex underscored what critics have long been saying: The toxic remnants of the Cold War are being stored in haphazard and unsafe conditions around the country

Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.

Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boy

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee Thursday

An American who joined the al-Qaida terror network and schemed with its leaders on how to attack the Long Island Railroad is due in court for sentencing on terrorism charges.

Al-Qaida member who flipped and helped US gets time served

Missouri state records show an emaciated boy whose father later killed him and threw his remains to the family's pigs told authorities he was being abused.

The Mormon church, the largest sponsor of Boy Scouts troops in the United States, is pulling older teenagers from the organization as the religion takes a step toward developing its own global scouting-like program.

Mormon church severs some of its ties to the Boy Scouts

More than a year after a his extradition was ordered, a former Salvadoran colonel remains far from answering charges of plotting the 1989 deaths of six Jesuit priests as his extradition case plays out in America.

Arkansas State Police say a sheriff's deputy was fatally shot and two others were found dead in rural Arkansas on Thursday.

Suspect in killing of Arkansas deputy and 2 others captured

NEW YORK (AP) - Model Christie Brinkley is returning to the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at age 63 and this time she's appearing with her two daughters.

Brinkley will appear with 31-year-old Alexa Ray Joel, her daughter with singer Billy Joel, and 18-year-old Sailor Brinkley Cook, in the issue coming out this month.

In an Instagram post , Brinkley thanks Sports Illustrated "for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date."

Brinkley told People magazine she had thought her days of posing in a bathing suit were over when she turned 30. But she said getting to pose with her daughters convinced her to do it again.

Brinkley first appeared on the cover of the Swimsuit issue in 1979.

