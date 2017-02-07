Seman mistrial denied as Judge prepares to move forward and question potential jurors

The judge assigned to preside over the Robert Seman murder trial says she will begin questioning the 159 potential jury members about their knowledge of the case.

One of the attorneys representing Seman has asked Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Maureen Sweeney to declare a mistrial, dismiss the jury pool and move the case out of the area.

The motion was filed on Tuesday as jury selection was set to get underway for the Green Township man accused of setting the fire that killed 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents William and Judith Schmidt back in March of 2015.

The defense requested the mistrial after it was learned that a questionnaire filled out by potential jurors revealed that the majority of them are familiar with the details of the crime.

Defense Attorney Lynn Maro pointed to a large stack of papers that she said was the largest part of the 95 juror questionnaires, and she says the majority of the potential jurors questioned think Robert Seman is already guilty.

Judge Maureen Sweeney denied the motion for a mistrial, but plans to question members of the jury pool beginning Wednesday morning according to the order she issued late Tuesday afternoon.

The order says, "Upon examination of the responses from the jurors on Wednesday, the Court will determine if a change of venue is necessitated."

Prosecutors believe Seman, who was on house arrest at the time, somehow was able to get out of his ankle bracelet and set the deadly fire at the family's home on Powersway in Youngstown.

Authorities believe Seman was determined to keep the 10-year-old girl from testifying against him that day for allegedly raping her, and they say that was his motive for murder.