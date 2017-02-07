Hermitage man tells police he took LSD before killing girlfriend

The Hermitage man accused of murdering his girlfriend and seriously injuring the victim's cat, told police he had smoked marijuana and taken LSD before the crimes.

Dustin Nichols, 21, is jailed without bond after being arraigned on a charge of animal cruelty, as well as first and third degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Olivia Gonzalez.

According to police, Nichols shot Gonzalez four times with a 12 gauge shotgun and then struck her in the head with the butt of the gun three times at the Fairlawn Drive the couple shared.

Nichols, who called 9-1-1 to report the crime, admitted to police that he ingested the hallucinogenic drug LSD at around midnight.

The suspect told police he had no recollection of the shooting, which took place at around sunrise, and “felt like someone else” was in control of his actions.

Investigators say that prior to the shootings, Nichols threw a glass bong at a pet cat owned by Gonzalez.

The injured cat was found by detectives during the crime scene investigation and was taken to a veterinary facility for treatment.

The cat, which according to police suffered blunt force trauma to the head and may lose an eye, will be released to the victim’s parents.

According to Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell, Gonzalez’s parents said that Olivia cared deeply for her cat so it was appropriate to add the minor animal cruelty charge.

Chief Jewell says investigators are still trying to determine if this is a case of domestic violence, drug-related or both.

“We are committed to getting justice for Olivia,” said Jewell.

Nichols, who remains jailed without bond, is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing next week.