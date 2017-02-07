Four employees under investigation at Youngstown Supermax

Four employees of the Ohio State Penitentiary in Youngstown are at the center of an investigation into use of force on an inmate, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol.

21 News has learned that the four employees in question have been on paid administrative leave since mid-December as a result of the investigation at the penitentiary on Coitsville-Hubbard Road, also known as the Supermax.

The alleged incident, which the patrol says occurred on November 21, may have been reported falsely by the employees involved.

Falsification is a first degree misdemeanor under Ohio law.

No one has been charged and the names of the employees have not been released.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigative Services has not released further information about the incident.