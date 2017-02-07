Four employees under investigation at Youngstown Supermax - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Four employees under investigation at Youngstown Supermax

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Four employees of the Ohio State Penitentiary in Youngstown are at the center of an investigation into use of force on an inmate, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol.

21 News has learned that the four employees in question have been on paid administrative leave since mid-December as a result of the investigation at the penitentiary on Coitsville-Hubbard Road, also known as the Supermax.

The alleged incident, which the patrol says occurred on November 21, may have been reported falsely by the employees involved.

Falsification is a first degree misdemeanor under Ohio law.

No one has been charged and the names of the employees have not been released.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigative Services has not released further information about the incident.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Vintage hand grenades found in Braceville home

    Vintage hand grenades found in Braceville home

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:30 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:30:25 GMT

    The Youngstown Bomb Squad was called to an abandoned home on Nelson Mosier Road where two vintage hand grenades were discovered. Township firefighters were first on the scene when the grenades were spotted in the home's doorway at around 1 p.m. Thursday. On the floor, next to discarded travel mugs and other debris were two different types of grenades, both appearing to have their pins still intact. It is not known if the grenades are still dangerous. 

    More >>

    The Youngstown Bomb Squad was called to an abandoned home on Nelson Mosier Road where two vintage hand grenades were discovered. Township firefighters were first on the scene when the grenades were spotted in the home's doorway at around 1 p.m. Thursday. On the floor, next to discarded travel mugs and other debris were two different types of grenades, both appearing to have their pins still intact. It is not known if the grenades are still dangerous. 

    More >>

  • New Ohio O.V.I law encourages more ignition interlocks

    New Ohio O.V.I law encourages more ignition interlocks

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:00:19 GMT

    The equipment isn't new but, under Annie's Law first-time offenders can now ask to forgo jail time, cut their license suspension in half and be given unlimited driving privileges. 

    More >>

    The equipment isn't new but, under Annie's Law first-time offenders can now ask to forgo jail time, cut their license suspension in half and be given unlimited driving privileges. 

    More >>

  • Howland house fire leaves three homeless

    Howland house fire leaves three homeless

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:07:12 GMT

    Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a home in Howland and sent one person to the hospital on Thursday. Firefighters were called out when  a police officer reported seeing fire pouring from the home on Hilda Drive shortly before noon. The fire was so extensive, firefighters first on the scene worked to keep the flames from spreading to a neighboring home. 

    More >>

    Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a home in Howland and sent one person to the hospital on Thursday. Firefighters were called out when  a police officer reported seeing fire pouring from the home on Hilda Drive shortly before noon. The fire was so extensive, firefighters first on the scene worked to keep the flames from spreading to a neighboring home. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms