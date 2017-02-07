GM recalls 17,000 Chevy Cruzes - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

GM recalls 17,000 Chevy Cruzes

DETROIT -

The National Highway Transportation Administration says that General Motors is recalling 17,197 Chevy Cruzes due to the possibility of improperly welded seat back frames.

The recall involves certain 2016-2017 Chevrolet Cruze vehicles.

The recall notice says a bracket used in the driver or front passenger seat-back recliner mechanism may have been incorrectly welded to the seat-back frame.

In the event of a crash, the defect could cause head-restraints to not function properly, allowing the seat-backs for the front seats to break, increasing the risk of injury to the occupants, according to NHTSA.

GM will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the front passenger seats, replacing any with seat-back frames that are incorrectly welded, free of charge.

General Motors has not yet provided a notification schedule.

Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020.

GM's number for this recall is 17035.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

