Robber grabs cash from Hermitage Circle K

HERMITAGE, Pa. -

Police are investigating the early morning robbery of a Hermitage convenience store.

Investigators say the Circle K, 470 North Buhl Farm Drive was robbed just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a man who concealed his face ordered the cashier to hand over money from the register.

Police are not saying how much money the robber took before running from the store.

Officers searched the area, but could not find a suspect.

The suspect, described as 5’9” tall with a thin build, was wearing gloves while committing the robbery. 

No weapon was seen, according to police.

