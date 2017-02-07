Liberty shooting suspects will face murder charges

The Youngstown Bomb Squad was called to an abandoned home on Nelson Mosier Road where two vintage hand grenades were discovered. Township firefighters were first on the scene when the grenades were spotted in the home's doorway at around 1 p.m. Thursday. On the floor, next to discarded travel mugs and other debris were two different types of grenades, both appearing to have their pins still intact. It is not known if the grenades are still dangerous.More >>
The equipment isn't new but, under Annie's Law first-time offenders can now ask to forgo jail time, cut their license suspension in half and be given unlimited driving privileges.More >>
Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a home in Howland and sent one person to the hospital on Thursday. Firefighters were called out when a police officer reported seeing fire pouring from the home on Hilda Drive shortly before noon. The fire was so extensive, firefighters first on the scene worked to keep the flames from spreading to a neighboring home.More >>
If your boss offered you a 5% raise with no strings attached, wouldn't you take it? Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip says it doesn't look like the leadership of the YEA, The Youngstown Education Association, wants the raises. Mohip says he wants to reopen the teachers union contract only to add the raise and do nothing else. "Right now salary is part of the collective bargaining agreement.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 10, 2017.More >>
Ryan Goins singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians 8-7 on Wednesday night.More >>
Austin Barnes hit an RBI pinch-double with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 9, 2017.More >>
Carlos Carrasco and two relievers combined on a four-hitter, Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer and the Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Chris Taylor hit a grand slam during a six-run first inning, Alex Wood and a pair of Los Angeles relievers combined for 17 strikeouts and the Dodgers rolled over the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-1 on Monday night.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
