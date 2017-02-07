Liberty shooting suspects will face murder charges - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Liberty shooting suspects will face murder charges

LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Two suspects wanted for a Liberty Township shooting will face more serious charges now that their alleged victim has died.

The Mahoning County Coroner tells 21 News that Matthew Dalton, 40, of Webster, Ohio, died on Saturday from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Liberty Police say Dalton was wounded in the area of Catherine Street and Parkwood Avenue on January 27.

Police issued warrants for the arrest of William Shakoor, 20, and Michael Curry, 21, who were charged with attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

Liberty police say the attempted murder charge will be amended to charges of murder.

Shakoor was arrested last week.

Curry, who is still on the run, should be considered armed and dangerous according to U.S. Marshals.

Suspect

  • Name: Michael Devontae Curry
  • Sex: Male
  • Race: African American
  • Height: 5’07”
  • Weight: 150 lbs.
  • Age: 21
  • Hair: Black
  • Eyes: Brown

Those with information on the whereabouts of the suspect may contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available, according to the U.S. Marshal Service.

