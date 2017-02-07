Employees block attempted theft and fraud at Boardman AT&T store

An investigation into the disappearance of a thirteen year old girl in Ashtabula, Ohio led authorities across state lines into Sharon, Pennsylvania on Thursday. That's where police arrested registered sex offender, 46-year-old John Richard Bove following a car chase and foot pursuit. Sharon police spotted a car fitting the description of one being driven by Bove, who was wanted for the kidnapping of the Ashtabula teenager.More >>
U.S. Marshals have arrested a Youngstown man accused of raping a child as young as eight. Christopher Kent, 38, of West Heights Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail following his arrest on Thursday. Kent was indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury, charging him with one count of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition.
The Youngstown Bomb Squad was called to an abandoned home on Nelson Mosier Road where two vintage hand grenades were discovered. Township firefighters were first on the scene when the grenades were spotted in the home's doorway at around 1 p.m. Thursday. On the floor, next to discarded travel mugs and other debris were two different types of grenades, both appearing to have their pins still intact. It is not known if the grenades are still dangerous.
The equipment isn't new but, under Annie's Law first-time offenders can now ask to forgo jail time, cut their license suspension in half and be given unlimited driving privileges.
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Ryan Goins singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians 8-7 on Wednesday night.
Austin Barnes hit an RBI pinch-double with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night.
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Carlos Carrasco and two relievers combined on a four-hitter, Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer and the Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-0 on Tuesday night.
Chris Taylor hit a grand slam during a six-run first inning, Alex Wood and a pair of Los Angeles relievers combined for 17 strikeouts and the Dodgers rolled over the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-1 on Monday night.
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.
