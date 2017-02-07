Employees block attempted theft and fraud at Boardman AT&T store - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Employees block attempted theft and fraud at Boardman AT&T store

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Evidence confiscated by Boardman Police
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

Alert employees helped stop a potential fraud and theft from a Boardman AT-&-T store.  

Police were called to the AT&T store on Route 224 when two women attempted to authorize more phones on a woman's account from Texas. The store contacted the account holder to verify the transaction.

"They found out that she didn't authorize anyone to activate any phones and she didn't have any family in Ohio," said Boardman Police Detective Glenn Patton.

The employees gave a description of the suspects and their car, and a short time later a Boardman officer located the vehicle and the suspects at gas station just a few blocks from the store. "They recovered multiple cellular phones from the vehicle, plus cash, and they also recovered some marijuana," Patton said.

The two women and a man driving the car were arrested. All three are from the Bronx in New York. They are charged with identity fraud, theft, drug possession and obstruction. All three are held on $50,000 bond each.

Patton says one motive for the fraud is to walk away with expensive i-Phones and devices. "You figure you're getting a $700 or $800 phone, usually two or three at a time, for $70 or $80 so they can turn them over for  a quick profit," .

 Police are also investigating whether the same suspects had also visited AT&T stores on Tiffany Blvd in Boardman and a store in Hermitage, Pa. 

