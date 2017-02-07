Former teachers protest in Greenville over new U.S. Education Se - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Former teachers protest in Greenville over new U.S. Education Secretary

Posted: Updated:
By Matt Stone, Reporter
Connect
GREENVILLE, Pa. -

In Greenville, former teachers and other activists protested today's Senate vote of Betsy DeVos.

Vice President Pence had to break a tie in the Senate to make DeVos Secretary of Education.

The local protestors gathered outside State Senator Michele Brook’s office where a representative from U.S. Senator Pat Toomey was visiting.

Judy Hines of Mercer, said, "They can look at her background and see what her life work is and its charter schools, privatization and dismantling public educations."

Some Republicans argue that the nation's public educational system is broken and it lags behind many other nations and it needs to be fixed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Sharon police nab suspect in kidnapping of Ashtabula teen

    Sharon police nab suspect in kidnapping of Ashtabula teen

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:19:18 GMT

    An investigation into the disappearance of a thirteen year old girl in Ashtabula, Ohio led authorities across state lines into Sharon, Pennsylvania on Thursday. That's where police arrested registered sex offender, 46-year-old John Richard Bove following a car chase and foot pursuit. Sharon police spotted a car fitting the description of one being driven by Bove, who was wanted for the kidnapping of the Ashtabula teenager. 

    More >>

    An investigation into the disappearance of a thirteen year old girl in Ashtabula, Ohio led authorities across state lines into Sharon, Pennsylvania on Thursday. That's where police arrested registered sex offender, 46-year-old John Richard Bove following a car chase and foot pursuit. Sharon police spotted a car fitting the description of one being driven by Bove, who was wanted for the kidnapping of the Ashtabula teenager. 

    More >>

  • The Latest: Paper says Comey didn't pledge loyalty to Trump

    The Latest: Paper says Comey didn't pledge loyalty to Trump

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:18:43 GMT
    A spokeswoman for President Donald Trump is suggesting that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who wrote a memo justifying FBI Director James Comey's firing, be selected to take over the Russia investigation.More >>
    A spokeswoman for President Donald Trump is suggesting that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who wrote a memo justifying FBI Director James Comey's firing, be selected to take over the Russia investigation.More >>

  • Youngstown man accused of raping an 8-year-old

    Youngstown man accused of raping an 8-year-old

    Christopher KentChristopher Kent

    U.S. Marshals have arrested a Youngstown man accused of raping a child as young as eight. Christopher Kent, 38, of West Heights Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail following his arrest on Thursday. Kent was indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury, charging him with one count of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition. A

    More >>

    U.S. Marshals have arrested a Youngstown man accused of raping a child as young as eight. Christopher Kent, 38, of West Heights Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail following his arrest on Thursday. Kent was indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury, charging him with one count of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition. A

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms