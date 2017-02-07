Former teachers protest in Greenville over new U.S. Education Secretary

In Greenville, former teachers and other activists protested today's Senate vote of Betsy DeVos.

Vice President Pence had to break a tie in the Senate to make DeVos Secretary of Education.

The local protestors gathered outside State Senator Michele Brook’s office where a representative from U.S. Senator Pat Toomey was visiting.

Judy Hines of Mercer, said, "They can look at her background and see what her life work is and its charter schools, privatization and dismantling public educations."

Some Republicans argue that the nation's public educational system is broken and it lags behind many other nations and it needs to be fixed.