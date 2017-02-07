Trouble brewing within Trumbull County GOP - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trouble brewing within Trumbull County GOP

By Lindsay McCoy, Reporter
A disagreement continues to fester over who is in charge of Trumbull County's Republican Party.

"I'm clearly the chairman of the party, there's no question about that," Randy Law said.

Law isn't winking at a vote by members within his own party to push him out of power. A group of 49 members of the party's central committee met January 31 and voted unanimously to oust Law and the party's treasurer.

"I'm embarrassed as a Republican that they're behaving this way," Law said. "We have rules, we have proper procedures, they're very simple to read and understand."

The opposition believes the two sides aren't following the same set of bylaws.

"His bylaws that he passed that he's clinging to, so fervently to, don't exist," Kevin Wyndham said, member of the Trumbull County GOP's executive and central committees.

Wyndham says the central committee called a meeting to order on June 27, 2016 and accuses Law of setting up a "rump meeting" in response. He says the meetings last June and in late January were both held to start solving the party's problems.

The turmoil comes at a time when Trumbull Republicans need to appoint someone to hold one of two GOP seats on the Trumbull County Board of Elections.

Wyndham's group voted to keep Kathi Creed to keep the job, but Law says that can't happen without his approval and he wasn't at the Jan. 31st meeting when the vote was taken. 

Law tells 21 News he's also interested in taking over Creed's seat on the board of elections.

21 News reached out to the Ohio Secretary of State's office Tuesday regarding the group's move to keep Creed in her current post. 

A spokesperson for that office says it's "aware of the discrepancy and will be working to resolve the matter as it relates to the board appointments."

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted has until March 1st to appoint someone to the board of elections.

