Neighbor rushes to help Youngstown woman robbed and shot in her driveway

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown woman remains hospitalized after being shot three times during a robbery outside her Powersdale home.

Ellen Zban tells police she had just arrived at her house Monday evening when two men approached her while she was still in her car, and demanded her wallet.

Before she could hand over the wallet, the 57-year-old woman was shot in the face, arm and shoulder.

Neighbor Chris Donlow says he ran to help when he heard gunfire.

“You knew it was gunfire. It was like clack, clack, clack. It was really fast and that's what made me come out there, “said Donlow.

After he got out of his truck, Donlow said Zban began blowing the horn in her car.

He found his neighbor covered in blood. “ I ran to the house, got her a towel and put it against her head," said Donlow.

Although she was bleeding, Zban managed to call 9-1-1. She was so badly wounded, the neighbor had to talk to the dispatcher

“They couldn't understand what she was saying. I had to talk them through it,” said Donlow.

The assailants ran before they could take Zban's wallet. Police found two 22 caliber shell casings in the driveway.

Zban, who is an active proponent of animal rights and environmental issues, remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Canine Crusaders has posted on its Facebook page that it is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading police to the suspects.

Several animal rescue groups have also expressed an interest in holding fundraisers to help Zban as she recovers.

Youngstown police are asking anyone who has information about the crime to call the Detective Division at 330-747-7911.

    Warren police are investigating a report that someone broke into an Elm Road business, and left with the cash register drawer, the safe, and about 30 phones valued at an estimated $21,000. The owner says he was opening the Boost Mobile store on the 1800 block of Elm Road NE Wednesday morning when he found that all the phones were missing from a glass counter. 

    A spokeswoman for President Donald Trump is suggesting that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who wrote a memo justifying FBI Director James Comey's firing, be selected to take over the Russia investigation.More >>
    An investigation into the disappearance of a thirteen year old girl in Ashtabula, Ohio led authorities across state lines into Sharon, Pennsylvania on Thursday. That's where police arrested registered sex offender, 46-year-old John Richard Bove following a car chase and foot pursuit. Sharon police spotted a car fitting the description of one being driven by Bove, who was wanted for the kidnapping of the Ashtabula teenager. 

