Neighbor rushes to help Youngstown woman robbed and shot in her driveway

A Youngstown woman remains hospitalized after being shot three times during a robbery outside her Powersdale home.

Ellen Zban tells police she had just arrived at her house Monday evening when two men approached her while she was still in her car, and demanded her wallet.

Before she could hand over the wallet, the 57-year-old woman was shot in the face, arm and shoulder.

Neighbor Chris Donlow says he ran to help when he heard gunfire.

“You knew it was gunfire. It was like clack, clack, clack. It was really fast and that's what made me come out there, “said Donlow.

After he got out of his truck, Donlow said Zban began blowing the horn in her car.

He found his neighbor covered in blood. “ I ran to the house, got her a towel and put it against her head," said Donlow.

Although she was bleeding, Zban managed to call 9-1-1. She was so badly wounded, the neighbor had to talk to the dispatcher

“They couldn't understand what she was saying. I had to talk them through it,” said Donlow.

The assailants ran before they could take Zban's wallet. Police found two 22 caliber shell casings in the driveway.

Zban, who is an active proponent of animal rights and environmental issues, remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Canine Crusaders has posted on its Facebook page that it is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading police to the suspects.

Several animal rescue groups have also expressed an interest in holding fundraisers to help Zban as she recovers.

Youngstown police are asking anyone who has information about the crime to call the Detective Division at 330-747-7911.