Clerk at Warren business robbed at knife point

Warren police are reviewing video from surveillance cameras, hoping to learn the identity of the person who robbed a North Road SE convenience store Monday night.

The clerk on duty at the Quick Stop food store tells police that a masked man pulled a knife and held it against the victim's shoulder as he demanded that the cash registers be opened.

After the robber helped himself to an estimated $500 in cash, the suspect left the store, heading in the direction of a plaza on North Road.

Police brought out a tracking dog and searched a nearby wooded area, but could not locate the suspect.